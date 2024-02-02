The United States, after almost two years, has decided to resume special flights that are intended to deport illegal migrants from the country to Mexico. The newspaper reported this on Friday, February 2 The New York Times (NYT) citing anonymous officials.

“The first flight to Morelia, a city in central Mexico <...> took off on Tuesday, with more than 100 Mexicans on board,” the material states.

In addition, according to the publication, it is expected that such flights with illegal migrants on board will continue on a regular basis.

Earlier, on January 31, Izvestia journalist Nikolai Masterov said that border guards had installed barriers along the border between the United States and Mexico in Texas. The barriers were built 48 km long, contrary to the instructions of the federal authorities. It was also reported that the US Customs Border Protection suspended the operation of two railway bridges on the border with Mexico.

On January 29, Dan Patrick said that the authorities of the US state of Texas want to place barbed wire along its entire border. He explained this by the fact that previously more than 3 thousand migrants crossed the border per day. According to him, after the construction of the barriers, this figure became zero.

At the same time, as Izvestia found out on January 27, some residents of the city of Eagle Pass in Mexico argue that the border should not be open, but that everything should happen legally.

The day before, US authorities demanded that the state of Texas allow federal agents to enter the section of the border with Mexico to dismantle the barriers installed by the state. At the same time, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre called Abbott's actions to protect the southern American border unsafe. It subsequently became known that Texas authorities removed more than 102 thousand illegal migrants from their territory to other states as part of Operation Lone Star, which began in 2022. In turn, Biden, when addressing Congress, announced an order to begin negotiations with a bipartisan group of senators to tighten border controls.

On January 25, Republican governors from 25 states came out in support of Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Texas' constitutional right to self-defense, accusing US President Joe Biden of being unwilling to protect American borders from illegal immigrants. Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick said Biden should “get out of the way” of Texas security forces and not interfere with their efforts to protect the border with Mexico. The politician noted that Texas welcomes any help from other states if it is properly organized.

On January 12, the Texas National Guard denied US Federal Border Patrol agents access to a site on the border with Mexico. The Texas National Guard took control of Shelby Park in Eagle Pass, where Border Patrol agents were holding migrants before being transported. Texans are denying entry to federal employees and preventing them from performing their duties.

Speaker of the US House of Representatives Mike Johnson on January 3 called Washington's current strategy on migration issues a lawlessness. After a trip to the state of Texas, which borders Mexico, he stressed that the American administration wants to confront a governor “who is trying to protect residents, do the right thing and provide security.”

On December 26, Rep. Jeff Van Drew said that during the Biden administration, the number of illegal aliens has exceeded the population of New Jersey (more than 9.2 million people).

Prior to this, on October 8, journalist Tomi Lahren called the open border with Mexico a dangerous adventure by the United States. She noted that under the Biden administration, a record number of migrants have arrived at the southern border of the United States.