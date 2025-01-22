José Javier Oses Carrasco was sentenced to 8 years in prison in France, but this has not prevented him from being able to access public service in Spain

“It will be legal, but it is indecent and immoral,” said the mayor of Tudela, Alejandro Toquero, yesterday, after learning that ETA member José Javier Oses Carrasco, Jotas, is teaching Economics classes at a public institute in Navarra since January 8.

The …









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only