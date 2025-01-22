Rumors about the new Cheap Apple iPhone, he iPhone SEcontinue to increase. Recently, we talked about how leaks suggested that the device could even have another name, along with a large amount of information about possible new technical features, including its design in images, which came from different media.

Now, they assure that the full set of Apple Intelligence features could reach the rumored cheap terminal.

The iPhone SE could incorporate all the functions of Apple Intelligence

According to Mark Gurman, an analyst at Bloombergthe new fourth generation iPhone could have the Apple’s complete AI toolkit and, to endure it, it would come with, at least, 8GB RAM and a A17 Pro or A 18 chipset. If it came with these features, the cheap iPhone from Cupertino would equal the iPhone 16 in terms of power.

Other leaks ensure that it will be called iPhone 16Ewill have a 6.1 inch OLED screen with a resolution of 2532 x 1170 pixels, a 48 megapixel rear camera and one front 12. Your battery will be 3,279 mAhit will have a USB-C port and will eliminate the traditional home button and Touch ID, as announced by the user @jukanlosreve on the X social network.

iPhone SE 4 technical specifications @Jukanlosreve via X

Price and launch of Apple’s new iPhoneSE

From MacRumors have revealed that Apple’s new cheap mobile phone would be available at end of the first quarter of 2025 (March) and do it for a price of 800,000 won in China, about 525 euros in Spainaccording to Internet user Landskm in information published in his blog.





