New breakdown of the Estacio de La Manga bridge this Friday. The infrastructure was opened at 6:00 p.m. to allow vessels over seven meters to pass between the Mar Menor and the Mediterranean Sea, but it was damaged with the tracks completely vertical and unable to descend.

It was like that for at least two hours. It was around eight in the evening when, manually, they managed to lower the infrastructure after causing kilometric queues of vehicles that wanted to access or leave La Manga.

Queues of vehicles next to the Estacio bridge.



This is the second breakdown of the Estacio bridge in just five days. Last Sunday, it was only one part of the infrastructure that was slightly raised, and after more than an hour and a half it could be lowered manually.

And, as happened on Sunday, the queues that formed around the area were kilometers long, since it also coincided with the time in which many vacationers access their holiday homes in La Manga.