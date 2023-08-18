More than a quarter of the children who live with their families on citizen income came to Germany as refugees. All recipes against child poverty must be measured by what they contribute to the integration of these families.

ZAt the end of the week, two supporters of Federal Family Minister Lisa Paus, the Diakonie and the German Institute for Economic Research, campaigned for an “objectification” of the confused debate on child poverty. In this respect, the presentation of an (otherwise little enlightening) commissioned report by the two organizations had at least one encouraging aspect. Whether the Green Minister’s irrelevant veto against the “Growth Opportunities Act” in the most recent cabinet meeting was sufficient for this claim is another matter.

In the discussion about Paus’ planned basic child security, those who assume without further justification that higher cash benefits to unemployed households are the best way to give the children growing up there better life prospects lack objectivity. On Friday, Diakonie President Ulrich Lilie and the Berlin economic researchers even went so far as to recommend higher social transfers to families as a remedy for dropping out of school and reading disabilities.