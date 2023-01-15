«Tendency to interpret certain events as the product of a conspiracy». This is how the Royal Spanish Academy (RAE) defines the word ‘conspiracy’. The term, recently introduced in the dictionary, is formed by the fusion of the words conspiracy and paranoia, and refers to the obsession with conspiracy theories when they are considered unfounded, based on false data or ideas.

The word summarizes in a “very accurate” way what pushed Eduardo, the entrenched of Cañada Hermosa, to star in one of the most critical and violent situations that are remembered in the Region.

Conspiracy and paranoia were the two levers that activated Eduardo’s homicidal tendencies between December 22 and 24 of last year. The voracious delirium that plagued his tormented mind for at least the last four years led him to prepare the kidnapping of his sister, barricade himself in his rented house in the Murcian district, armed to the teeth, claiming custody of his supposed son, when really it was his nephew.

From that vantage point, which he himself called “my bunker”, he kept more than a hundred agents and units of the elite corps of the National Police in a situation of enormous complexity, with an intense exchange of fire for 36 hours. , something unprecedented in Spain in recent years. “It was a bestiality,” acknowledged one of the police commanders who directed the siege of the house, which ended with the shooter being arrested on Christmas Eve and admitted to prison, in a psychiatric ward.

Approach to a diagnosis



LA VERDAD has consulted several mental health specialists to try to outline a psychological profile of Eduardo. Since they have not evaluated them directly, they prefer to reserve his identity. The material analyzed by the experts to provide the hints of a close diagnosis are some of the conversations that Eduardo had with the National Police negotiator, the chief inspector of the Judicial Police Brigade, Marcos Castro, with whom this newspaper spoke at the end of of last month; The exam also evaluates his own behavior during the three days that his sister was kidnapped and the officers were shot at. Finally, the content of two comments, very similar to each other, that the entrenched left published on two web portals, one of them, the most recent, last April and which he signed with the nickname ‘Edu Gar’, is examined. .

Baby-stealing network and chase



In them, Eduardo exposes in a chaotic way what apparently are the conspiracies that have not given his mind a break in recent years. On the one hand, there is his obsession with the existence of a government network that is dedicated to stealing babies to give them to the elites, incapable of procreating, and the trafficking of embryonic stem cells. In this supposed framework he includes all kinds of political leaders, judges, police officers, doctors…. “Women actually have two children when they give birth: one is kept by the mother and the other is for the State. They need them to nurture ultra-conservative, Zionist and Masonic religious congregations”, Eduardo even told the National Police negotiator.

«He could suffer from paraphrenia, a chronic delusional disorder, but more fanciful and without order»



From this delusion derives the belief that they have extracted his semen and with it they have inseminated his sister, who would have given birth to his son and she would be raising him. The two texts begin by asking about the whereabouts of his supposed descendant and warns that “I’m about to do something crazy, since I can’t locate the kid or give me a DNA test.”

On the other hand, his persecution mania is recurrent, the belief that someone wants to hurt him in some way. Here he includes the complaint filed by an ex-partner he had, whom he describes as an “international drug trafficker”, for a sexual assault, a crime for which he was convicted three years ago. He also alludes to alleged kidnappings and assassination attempts around him as a teenager.

“Bizarre Story”



According to one of the psychiatrists, Eduardo could suffer from paraphrenia, a medical term to refer to a mental condition related to schizophrenia and characterized by paranoid delusions and, in some cases, hallucinations. “It’s like a chronic delusional disorder, but more fanciful and somewhat disorganized. According to the content of the comment he posted on one of the web portals, he develops a conspiracy in which he mixes a good part of the conspiracy theories that abound on the internet and mixes them into a bizarre story that makes sense to him in an attempt to to square the circle. The doctor explains that “starting from the fact that the symptom is the desire, it seems clear that he has unresolved desires for paternity.”

«It would be necessary to see where this behavior comes from. If you have had partners or not, if you have tried to have children or not. This issue of children, the theft of their semen, all of that brings him to the fore. And then there would be the possible incestuous desires for his sister, a longing that would be denied within him. What one does not accept from oneself, is delirious as if it came from outside, “says the psychiatrist.

«These types of patients are the most difficult to deal with, because they remain lucid until the delusional subject is touched on»



Regarding personality, the doctor indicates that he has narcissistic and obsessive traits “because he had everything worked very hard. It is a lot of preparation and very little deterioration in four years. It is surprising that the delirium has not softened a bit in that time. It is a serious case », he points out. He also points out that despite the great work that the negotiator did, it would have been very difficult to reach an agreement. «Negotiating with this type of patient does not make any sense, you are not going to get him out of the idea of ​​​​him. When you see a patient with this disorder, you can’t say yes or no. You can’t tell him if he’s right or if he’s wrong. You have to try to hook him because of his anguish, his psychological suffering to reach an alliance ».

Another aspect that the psychiatrist points out is that these types of patients are the most difficult to deal with, “because they perfectly preserve their lucidity, affectivity, everything. They can lead a completely normal life. There is only one field, the delusional subject, in which if you enter you realize that there is a fatal situation ».

In this field, according to another expert, there is a rule of thirds that applies to these patients when they are treated with medication. «A third of them respond with a clear improvement; another third continues to have strange ideas, but not with the same affective or behavioral repercussion, that is, they will continue to think that there is a network, but it will not lead them to take up arms…, and there is a last third that does not respond to anything at all».

He emphasizes that the comments he left written are “very disorganized. It includes many ideas, Zionist plots mixed with numerology, the denial of Covid, the child theft network, the persecution, the trafficking of embryonic cells, the detachment from his mother. She is a conspiracy that, together with the consumption of toxins to try to appease her delirium, would have increased the worsening of her mental state until it reached chaos in the Cañada Hermosa house, “he concludes.