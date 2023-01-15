Forecaster Tishkovets: there will be no abnormal frosts in Central Russia, cold waves are possible

The second half of January and February in Central Russia will be relatively warm, said Evgeny Tishkovets, a leading specialist at the Phobos weather center, transmits Sputnik radio.

He recalled that at the beginning of the year, extremely cold weather was observed in this part of the country. At the same time, one should not expect abnormal frosts in the second half of January. The forecaster said that according to long-term forecasts, the Russians are waiting for an increased temperature regime. The thermometer readings will be higher than usual.

“That is, the second half of January and February will be ten days or seven days warmer than they should be according to multi-year norms,” he predicted. Cold waves are possible at the end of winter and in March, Tishkovets predicted. At the same time, abnormal frosts will not return to the central regions of the country. “Apparently, the peak of frost this winter has already been passed,” he added.

Earlier it became known that February in the Volga region, Chernozem region, in the European part, in the south of the country will be colder than normal.