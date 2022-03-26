Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- With damage to the engine area finished a handcar after he suffered a fire outbreak while circulating in the streets of the Viñedos subdivision in Los Mochis, Sinaloa.

It is a gray Windstar, model 1999, which was traveling on the Rio Presidio when suddenly smoke began to come out of the hood area and when opening to check, a flare.

The emergency number was immediately notified and elements of the Fire Department were mobilized to the place; however, when they arrived the situation had already been controlled and did not escalate. No injuries were reported.

