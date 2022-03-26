Benedict Cumberbatch in ‘The Power of the Dog’.

‘The power of the dog’, with 12 nominations, ‘Dune’, with 10, and ‘Belfast’ and ‘West Side Story’, each with 7, are the films that start as favorites at the 94th edition of the Oscars, which It will be held this Sunday in Los Angeles (starting at 2 in the morning on Movistar Plus). Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem aspire to the statuette as leading actors for ‘Ser los Ricardo’ and ‘Madres paralleles’ respectively, while the composer Alberto Iglesias is a candidate for the fourth time for the music of ‘Madres paralleles’. The Spanish participation is completed by the animated short film ‘The wiper’ by Alberto Mielgo.

‘CODA. The sounds of the silence’.



‘The Williams Method’.



Licorice Pizza.



‘The alley of lost souls’.



‘The power of the dog’.



‘West Side Story’.



Kenneth Branagh, for ‘Belfast’.

Ryusuke Hamaguchi, for ‘Drive my Car’.

Paul Thomas Anderson, for ‘Licorice Pizza’.

Jane Campion, for ‘The power of the dog’.

Steven Spielberg for ‘West Side Story’.

Javier Bardem, for ‘Ser los Ricardo’.

Benedict Cumberbatch, for ‘The Power of the Dog’.

Andrew Garfield, for ‘Tick, Tick… Boom!’.

Will Smith, for ‘The Williams Method.

Denzel Washington, for ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’.

Jessica Chastain, for ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’.

Penélope Cruz, for ‘Parallel Mothers’.

Nicole Kidman, for ‘Being Los Ricardo’.

Olivia Colman, for ‘The Dark Daughter’.

Kristen Stewart, for ‘Spencer’.

Ciarán Hinds, for ‘Belfast’.

Troy Kotsur, for ‘CODA’.

Jesse Plemons, for ‘The power of the dog’.

JK Simmons, for ‘Being the Ricardos’.

Kodi Smith-McPhee, for ‘The power of the dog’.

Jessie Buckley, for ‘The Dark Daughter’.

Ariana DeBose, for ‘West Side Story’.

Judi Dench, for ‘Belfast’.

Kirsten Dunst, for ‘The power of the dog’.

Aunjanue Ellis, for ‘The Williams Method’.

best international film



‘Drive my Car’.

‘flee’

‘It was the hand of God’.

‘Moon’.

‘The worst person in the world’.

‘Belfast’.

‘The Williams Method’.

‘The worst person in the world’.

Licorice Pizza.

‘Don’t look up’.

‘CODA’

‘Drive my Car’.

Dune.

‘The dark daughter’.

‘The power of the dog’

Dune.

‘Charm’.

‘Parallel mothers’.

‘Don’t look up’.

‘The power of the dog’.

Dune.

‘The alley of lost souls’.

‘The power of the dog’.

‘The tragedy of Macbeth’.

‘West Side Story’.

‘Cruella’.

‘cyrano’.

Dune.

‘The alley of lost souls’.

‘West Side Story’.

Dune.

‘The Williams Method’.

‘The power of the dog’.

‘Don’t look up’.

‘Tick, Tick… Boom!’.

Dune.

‘FreeGuy’.

‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’.

‘No time to die’.

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’.

‘Ascension’.

‘Attic’.

‘Writing with fire’.

‘flee’

‘Summer of Soul’.

best animated film



‘Charm’.

‘flee’

‘Luca’.

‘The Mitchells against the machines’.

‘Ray and the last dragon’.

Best Production Design



Dune.

‘The alley of lost souls’.

‘The power of the dog’.

‘The tragedy of Macbeth’.

‘West Side Story’.

Best hair and makeup



‘Cruella’.

Dune.

‘The king of Zamunda’.

‘The Gucci house’.

‘Tammy Faye’s eyes’.

‘Belfast’.

Dune.

‘The power of the dog’.

‘No time to die’.

‘West Side Story’.

Best animated short



‘Affairs of the Art’.

‘Beast’.

‘Box ballet’.

‘The windshield wiper’.

‘Robin-Robin’.