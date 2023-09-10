Throughout the first eight months of the year, the Mexican peso strengthened significantly. From 19.5 pesos per dollar with which it started in January, it reached 16.7 pesos per dollar at different times in July and August, an appreciation of just over 16%. This strengthening process, however, seems to have come to an end. In fact, in recent weeks the Mexican peso has depreciated by around 5% since, from the end of August to the beginning of September, the exchange rate went from 16.7 to 17.6 pesos per dollar.

Keep reading

#superweight