The end of an era: Apple has confirmed that it will cease production of the iPod Touch, the latest model of Apple’s MP3 player remaining on the market. iPod Touch remains on sale while stocks last, and then the entire iPod brand will disappear from stores, online and offline. The first iPod Touch was launched in 2007, but the seventh generation currently on sale is from 2019, has an A10 Fusion processor and a four-inch display. In an official note, the company makes it known that HomePod is also canceled from the catalog, and presents the “new” devices on which Apple plans to distribute music content, namely HomePod mini, iPhone, Apple Watch and Apple TV. The very first iPod was introduced to the market in 2001, with Steve Jobs proudly announcing that he had put a thousand songs in such a small device. Over the years it has been produced in many versions: iPod nano, iPod shuffle, iPod classic and many others. For years it has been synonymous with a music player, like the Walkman in the previous generation. With the arrival of smartphones, its presence on the market has been reduced considerably, but so far Apple had never stopped producing it.