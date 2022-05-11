The Economist Adolfo Sachsida49 years old, was appointed this Wednesday (May 11, 2022) by the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) as new minister of mines and energy instead of Bento Albuquerque.

Sachsida was head of the Special Advisory for Strategic Affairs at the Ministry of Economy. He was appointed by the minister Paulo Guedes (Economy) and held the position since February this year. Before, he was Secretary of Economic Policy of the ministry.

The new minister has a doctorate in Economics from UnB (University of Brasília) and a postdoctoral degree from the University of Alabama (USA). He was a professor at the University of Texas.

He is also a lawyer specializing in Tax Law. He was a Public Career Planning and Research technician at IPEA (Institute of Applied Economic Research) and wrote several books and other publications on economic, monetary and fiscal policy, public policy evaluation and taxation.

At the twitterthe new minister thanked this Wednesday for the support of Guedes and the confidence of Bolsonaro the “work for the country” made by Albuquerque. According to Sachsida, this will be “the biggest professional challenge” of your career.

PETROBRAS

For external effects, Bento Albuquerque stepped down from office.”by request”, as is customary in such cases. In reality, the now ex-minister made himself unfeasible in office because he disagreed with Bolsonaro about pressuring the government. Petrobras to hold up fuel price hikes.

Sachsida was questioned on March 4 by journalists about a possible change in Petrobras’ pricing policy.

Answered: “If I create measures that generate fears about fiscal consolidation, the country risk goes up, the real depreciates, fuel goes up. It starts with a measure to reduce the price of fuel, but it is misguided. You will have the opposite result.”

Petrobras applied, on Monday (May 9), an increase of 8.9% on the price of diesel in refineries. The average value per liter went from R$ 4.51 to R$ 4.91. THE latest readjustment had been done 60 days ago, on March 11, when the company raised the price of fuel by almost 25%.

The state-owned company’s decision directly impacts the inflation rate and Bolsonaro’s plans to be reelected in October.

in your last live, on May 5, the president had asked Petrobras not to announce new fuel price adjustments. “Brazil, if it has one more increase in fuel, could break”, said the Chief Executive.

“You cannot, Minister Bento Albuquerque and Mr. José Mauro[Coelho]gives Petrobras, cannot raise the price of diesel. I’m not appealing, I’m making a statement taking into account the abusive profit you guys have. You can’t break Brazil. It’s an appeal now: Petrobras, don’t break Brazil, don’t raise the price of oil. I cannot intervene. You have profit, you have fat and you have the social role of Petrobras defined in the Constitution”, declared.