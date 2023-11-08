Season 2 of ‘Loki’ is preparing to reach its end with an episode 6 that promises to leave all fans of Loki’s elusive brother breathless. thorwhose new story altered the timelines and would change everything in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). In the previous chapter, we were able to see the aftermath of the loom explosion, which returned Mobius, B-15, Casey and OB to their respective timelines, so Loki He had to convince them to help him restore the serious damage that had occurred.

If you want to know what will happen in the GRAND FINALE of the second season of ‘Loki’we invite you to read the following note, in which we will provide you with all the details you need to know prior to its premiere so that you can write down everything that is about to happen in the MCU.

What time does episode 6 of ‘Loki’, season 2, premiere?

The sixth and final episode of the series Marvelwhich brings Tom Hiddleston back as Thor’s evil brother, will premiere on Thursday, November 9, 2023. This new chapter It will be launched from 9.00 pm in Peru; However, if you are in another Latin American country or in Spain, below we will leave you a list with the respective schedules:

Mexico, El Salvador, Costa Rica: 8.00 pm

8.00 pm Colombia, Ecuador, Panama: 9.00 pm

9.00 pm Venezuela, Bolivia, Dominican Republic: 10.00 pm

10.00 pm Argentina, Chile, Uruguay: 11.00 pm

11.00 pm Spain: 3.00 am (the next day).

Where to watch ‘Loki’ season 2, episode 6, ONLINE?

‘Loki’ season 2fiction created by Michael Waldronwho is also the screenwriter, can be seen exclusively through the platform Disney+where it is also possible to enjoy all the movies and series belonging to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). In said service streaming You will also find the six complete episodes of the first installment of the production.

How to watch season 2 of ‘Loki’ ONLINE and FREE?

On the other hand, if you want to see ‘Loki’ season 2 ONLINE and FREE, you can access pages such as Cuevana, PelisPlus, Repelis, among others, which will broadcast the chapters some time after their official premiere. However, as these are platforms dedicated to the unauthorized dissemination of audiovisual material, you must enter them at your own risk.

What is ‘Loki’ season 2 about?

“The Loki season 2 begins after the shocking finale of the first season, when Loki finds himself immersed in a battle for the fate of the Temporal Variation Agency. Along with Mobius, Huntress B-15, and a team of new and returning characters, Loki will navigate an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes, and the truth about free will and a glorious purpose,” says the official synopsis of the second season of ‘Loki’.

With OB’s help, Loki attempted to convince Mobius to help him fix the timeline. Photo: Disney+

What is the cast of ‘Loki’ season 2?