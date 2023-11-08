Napoli Union Berlin streaming and live TV: where to watch the Champions League match

NAPLES UNION BERLIN STREAMING TV – This evening, Wednesday 8 November 2023, at 6.45 pm Napoli and Union Berlin take the field at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium in Naples, a match valid for the group stage of the UEFA Champions League 2023-2024. Where to watch the Napoli Union Berlin match live on TV and live streaming? Sky Sports? Dazn? Mediaset? Below are all the answers on how and where to watch the final of the top European competition in detail:

Napoli Union Berlin: where to see it on TV

The Champions League match between Napoli and Union Berlin will be visible live on satellite TV on Sky Sport channels. Extensive pre- and post-match scheduled with interviews with the protagonists and in-studio comments with various guests and experts. The Napoli Union Berlin kick-off is scheduled for 6.45pm today, Wednesday 8 November 2023.

Where to watch the match in live streaming

Live streaming of the match Champions League Napoli Union Berlin will be visible via the paid platform – reserved for Sky subscribers – SkyGo, on NOW and on Infinity +. In this article we then explained which are the best sites to watch football matches in streaming in excellent quality and in a totally legal way. Also because, let’s remember, piracy is a crime.

Match : Napoli-Union Berlin

: Napoli-Union Berlin Where : Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, Naples

: Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, Naples Date: Wednesday 8 November 2023

Wednesday 8 November 2023 Hours: 6.45pm

6.45pm TV channel: Sky Sports

Sky Sports Streaming: SkyGo, NOW, Infinity+

Probable lineups

We have seen where to watch the Champions League final Napoli Union Berlin on TV and live streaming, but who plays? What are the probable lineups? Let’s see together what the two coaches’ choices could be for this evening’s match:

NAPLES (4-3-3): Meret; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Natan, Mario Rui; Anguissa, Lobotka, Zielinski; Politano, Raspadori, Kvaratskhelia.

UNION BERLIN (3-5-2): Ronnow; Diogo Leite, Knoche, Bonucci; Trimmel, Aaronson, Khedira, Haberer, Gosens; Becker, Fofana.