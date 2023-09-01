Murad Al-Masry (Dubai)

Al Wasl consolidated the “perfect start” of the season by winning its third successive victory in various tournaments, and came with a clean “seven” at the expense of Hatta, in the first leg of the first round of the “Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Cup”.

The “Emperor” scored outstanding numbers, after he scored the largest victory in the history of the competition, which is the third time he crossed the barrier of at least 5 goals in the tournament, while Fabio Lima’s “double” came, making him equal to Makiti Diop in second place in the list of historical scorers for the tournament with 30. A goal, which he scored in its competitions in all of his 10 seasons in the “professionals”.

It is remarkable how quickly Al Wasl scored goals during the confrontation, as the difference came only 100 seconds between the first two goals, and after he scored a goal at the beginning of the second half, he finished off the “hurricane”, by scoring 4 consecutive goals in just 538 seconds (8 minutes and 58 seconds).

The Serbian Al Wasl coach, Milos, expressed his appreciation for the players’ efforts and commitment during the confrontation, by respecting the opponent, playing collectively and adhering to the instructions, especially in the second half.

In response to the performance of Omar Abdel-Rahman “Amouri”, who participated as a substitute, he said: We rely on the largest possible number of players, and we need the readiness of at least 16 or 18 players, and “Amouri” continues to move upward in readiness, and gradually gets more playing minutes with 10 minutes, then 15 minutes, and in the last match he played 30 minutes, and he also contributed to the third goal against Sharjah, he had an assist in front of Hatta, and he won a penalty kick, and he is a player who gives you points, and when he reaches “full readiness” he will have a greater impact He is still one of the best players in the league.

He added: We gave the players a rest of 4 or 5 days, before we return to training again, and we are working to play a friendly match during the interval between the Hatta match in the second leg, then we must play a strong match against Bani Yas, and continue our journey in the league.

Regarding winning the “seven” during his career, he said: I do not remember winning this result. I may have excelled with a “six” and lost once with a “seven” in Iceland with a score of 7-1, but the result does not matter, as much as the performance and effort we put into match, and come up with different positive things from it.

For his part, Hatta coach Zelko Markov considered that the loss was almost logical, given the differences between the players of the two teams, and that the result could have been heavier had it not been for the goalkeeper’s saves. 110%, although there are those who attend 100 km away for training, there are players who do not have “Professional League” experience, and their previous participations reach less than 100 minutes of play during their career.

He said, “The problems we face are that we have a list of 7 to 8 local players that we wanted to include, but there is a barrier to the club’s financial ability, to its inability to attract these players, and I repeat that the current level of the team does not rise to playing in the Professional League.”