Ministry of Internal Affairs: the rules that entered into force on September 1 do not prohibit hanging gadgets on the windshield

The new rules, which came into force on September 1, do not imply a ban on hanging gadgets on the windshield if it does not interfere with the driver. The data were clarified by the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Telegram.

The document that has entered into force contains a clause according to which it is impossible to drive a vehicle if it has “installed additional items or applied coatings that limit visibility,” the Ministry of Internal Affairs drew attention.