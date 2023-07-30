The Hollywood Reporter reported on July 28 that due to the writers’ and actors’ strike, Fox and the Television Academy will postpone the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards until January 2024. Originally scheduled to take place in September 2023 on event, known as “Emmy Primetime”, does not yet have a definitive date.

It is expected that in the next few days Fox will make official the announcement about the rescheduling of the expected ‘Emmy Awards’ event, due to the extension of the strike that has brought together discontent in the film industry since the beginning of July. The information was provided to the US press by a source close to the outlet, but without authorization to make official announcements.

The awards ceremony will be postponed as it is virtually impossible to carry out the show without the participation of actors and scriptwriters, since the latter are often used to write scripts for hosts and presenters.

“There is nothing to do in the cinema or in the theater without writers. They are the basis of any narrative and I think they deserve the respect and attention they demand,” said actor Javier Bardem regarding the strike.

Approximately 65,000 actors and 11,500 writers have held the productions of the film, television and streaming industry since the beginning of the month. The Screen Actors Guild of the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) rules state that no member may participate in award shows while on strike.

This would be the first time in more than two decades that the Emmy Awards have been postponed. In 2001 the awards date was postponed after the tragic terrorist attacks of 9/11.

Hollywood, inoperative due to joint union action

For the first time in 63 years, film and television screenwriters and actors are organizing a collective protest action, which has resulted in one of the most significant strikes in the industry and has ended up paralyzing not only the production of new films, but also campaigns to publicize films and series already made.

The union’s demands have focused mainly on counteracting the drop in wages, which has caused the emergence of streaming platforms in large film productions.

The strikers, particularly the screenwriters, are demanding guarantees from the industry to protect their work in the face of the vast advances in artificial intelligence.

“They are trying to make computers and artificial intelligence replace the work of real working human beings,” condemned the screenwriter Ilana Pena in a demonstration.

The voting schedule remains unchanged

The nominations for the awards were announced in early July, just hours before negotiations between the production houses and SAG-AFTRA collapsed.

Despite the uncertainty regarding the award date, members of the Television Academy will begin casting their votes on the nominees starting on August 17.

Forecasts point to HBO as the leading contender, with 74 nominations for its three most popular shows: “Succession,” “The White Lotus” and “The Last of Us.”

With Reuters, AFP, EFE, AP and local media.