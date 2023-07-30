James Rodríguez is officially a new player for Sao Paulo from Brazil. The Colombian ’10’ was announced this Saturday by the São Paulo team with an emotional video shared on social networks.

The video of the announcement of James Rodríguez as a new Sao Paulo player

Photo: EFE / Twitter Sao Paulo

In the morning, the Brazilian journalist Venê Casagrande, from the ‘SBT’ chain, who has been in charge of giving firsthand all of Rodríguez’s movements with the São Paulo team, announced that the contract had already been signed. Leaders from São Paulo were in Medellín on Friday to finalize the last details. The contract is said to have been signed until 2025.

The Italian Fabrizio Romano, a specialist in the transfer market, also echoed the information and sealed the agreement between both parties.

“Incredible things happen here,” says James Rodríguez in the video, while an image of the Morumbí stadium is projected.

“Football has already taken me to many places, but there is one that left a different mark on my heart,” says James, in Portuguese, while filming the best moments of his performance at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, of which he was a scorer.

“It was in Brazil, in 2014, that I was definitely presented to the world. During the World Cup, with my National Team, I experienced some of the best feelings a player can experience: it was like a dream, it was like magic,” Rodríguez narrates.

Then, in the clip, the moment in which he was awarded the Puskás prize appears, for his goal against Uruguay, in the round of 16 of the Cup.

“I went through different continents and played alongside historical cracks and great teams on the planet, including the most winning team in European football, but I couldn’t help but experience the feeling of wearing the heaviest and most glorious shirt in this place. magic: the shirt of the Brazilian club with the most international titles”, says James.

“I am James Rodríguez and I am tricolor”announces.

Rodríguez would be presented this Sunday, at the Morumbí stadium, before more than 40,000 people, when São Paulo faces Bahía, in a match valid for the Brasileirão, in which he is in sixth position, with 25 points.

ADVANCE