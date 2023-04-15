Draw and draw in anticipation of the 33rd day of Serie B: everything happens in three minutes

You don’t go beyond the draw in the Emilian derby between Modena and Parma. It finished 1-1 at Braglia: it all happened in three minutes, between 13′ and 16′ of the first half. Diaw surprised Buffon on the development of a corner, shortly after Benedyczak equalized the score with a very strong shot in the middle of the area. In the second half the guests attack, but can’t find the right spaces. Then Mihaila tries the goal from a very long distance in the final, a miracle from Gagno saves the result. It ends in a draw: Pecchia’s team remains in the playoff zone, momentarily sixth in the standings with 48 points. Tesser’s men chase at -5. During the weekend all the other matches of the 33rd day. Leaders Frosinone are guests of Cagliari at the Unipol Domus, Gilardino’s Genoa challenge Perugia. The Ternana-Pisa round closes on Sunday at 4.15pm. See also Paolini wins the derby: he is in the quarterfinals in Parma. Sakkari wins in front of Buffon

All in the first half — The derby ignited in the 7th minute, when Diaw sprinted past Cobbaut in the right lane and anticipated an inaccurate exit from Buffon. The ball runs on the line, but does not enter. Six minutes later, the goal comes for real. Tremolada tries and finds Diaw from a corner, who, helped by a deflection, passes the goalkeeper and carries the hosts forward: the attacker’s eighth goal in the league. Pecchia’s men responded immediately and equalized in the 16th minute: Cobbaut made it into the area after a free-kick, Benedyczak received and volleyed, breaking the goal. In the 23rd minute Del Prato sacrifices himself on Ionita’s shot, but Parma is alive: in the 34th minute Estevez shoots from very far, Gagno puts his fingertips in and the ball hits the post.

Parma is better — In the second half the pace slowed down. Benedyczak, author of the 1-1, goes out due to injury, Man takes his place. In the 57th minute it is the midfielder who commits Gagno, nothing done. Still the dangerous guests in the 70th minute with Zanimacchia running, perhaps offside, blocked by the goalkeeper who doesn’t let anyone through. Six minutes later, Coulibaly kicked away from the post. Modena returns to the front with Mosti taking measures in the 79th minute, Buffon controls. In the 90th minute Mihaila hit from over thirty-five meters, Bernabé touches the ball from his free-kick and he fires a torpedo that Gagno is good at deflecting. Again the attacker born in 2000 tries from outside in recovery, shooting over the crossbar. The guests did better in the final, but it was 1-1 in the 90th minute. Third useful result in a row for both. See also The Argentine soccer pass market begins to move: Licha López, Pochettino, Farías and more

April 14, 2023

