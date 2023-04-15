Lazio wins 3-0 on the Spezia field in anticipation of the 30th day of Serie A 2022-2023 and consolidates second place in the standings. Sarri’s team rises to 61 points. Spezia remains on 26 points and risks being totally sucked into the fight to avoid relegation.

Read also

Lazio broke the deadlock in the 36th minute with a penalty that Immobile converted to make it 1-0 after Ampadu’s foul on Felipe Anderson. It was Felipe Anderson himself who signed the 2-0 at the start of the second half with a close touch in the 52nd minute. Spezia remains in 10 in the final due to the expulsion of Ampadu and Lazio drops the trio in the final. Marcos Antonio flies across half the field, chased in vain by the Ligurian defenders: dribbling against the goalkeeper and the ball deposited in the net for the 3-0.