King Juan Carlos aboard the ‘Bribón’ on his last day of racing this Sunday in Sanxenxo. / PHOTO: EFE | VIDEO: EP

Jokes and dribbles, but not a detail. Juan Carlos I has taken pains this Sunday morning to dodge numerous questions from journalists about his meeting tomorrow with Felipe VI in Madrid. The emeritus, in line with Zarzuela’s marked strategy of not providing any information about this meeting as he considers it a private event, has refused to give a single detail. «Ask, you ask; I am here, in Sanxenxo », he responded to one of the informants who asked him if he wanted to meet this Monday with his son Felipe VI in Madrid.

The former head of state, yes, has not had any problem to pose very smiling before the media. On his third and last day in Galicia, he has limited himself to making the victory sign while the journalists insisted on asking him what issues they intended to deal with his son whom he has not seen for 22 months.

As Zarzuela had confirmed this week, father and son will meet at the beginning of this week in the capital, where the emeritus is scheduled to travel on Monday morning. Casa Real has not even provided the place of the meeting between the former head of state and his son. For his part, Felipe VI will visit Vigo this Tuesday to inaugurate the new Cidade da Xustiza.

In his statements upon leaving the club, around 11:30 a.m. -upon his arrival he limited himself to saying good morning to the media-, the emeritus also referred to his grandchildren, of whom he commented that they are all very well. Also «very well» Pablo Urdangarín, with whom he has met again this Saturday in Pontevedra, where the grandson has played a handball match with Barça B.

Amid applause from the onlookers gathered there and greeting bystanders and journalists, Juan Carlos I drove to the dock in his friend Pedro Campos’ car, where he boarded the ‘Bribón’ to take part in the final rounds of Sunday’s regatta. Also from the boat he has smiling greeting.

At the end of the day’s tests, the awards ceremony will be held, scheduled for 4:30 p.m.