Luigi Strangis sheds light on his relationship with Carola, throwing all the fans into total despair

Luigi Strangis reveals to Verissimo his relationship with Carola Puddu with whom he spent several months inside Amici’s house. The singer and winner of the talent show hosted by Maria De Filippi and the young dancer, immediately created a special bond.

The winner of the 21st edition of Amici unveiled a Silvia Toffanin and in a recent blog interview Isa and Chia his relationship with the dancer. Thousands of fans at the end of the program, would have liked to see the young talents together, linked by a deep friendship that seemed to go what they themselves admitted.

Despite the very high hopes of seeing them together again, it would seem that Luigi has no intention of devoting himself to his private life, determined to continue his path to music. After the great victory of him to Friends 21Luigi has thus revealed his intentions and his feelings towards Carola.

Luigi Strangis and the relationship with Carola: the unexpected decision

The winner of the latest edition of Friends 21 revealed his relationship with Carola once the program ended. The latter interviewed by Silvia Toffanin explained as follows: “Carola and I have bonded a lot. I tried to be honest with her, I love her very muchand that’s why I didn’t want to experience something that wasn’t good for her ”.

“I’m sure we’ll meet. She is getting where she wants, I respect her so much and there will always be a relationship but I don’t know what will happen. […] Now I’m concentrating on music, I’m busy with what I have to do, I don’t know how much time I could dedicate to one person “.

“I can’t give you certainties, I can’t even create them, you don’t live like that. What will be will be. We love each other, for now we have taken two different paths but we feel “ Luigi says to Silvia Toffanin.