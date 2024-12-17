The energy system closes for the third consecutive year in green in a year in which income was sufficient
One of the big headaches of the Spanish energy system has put a new patch. The electrical systemrecorded a surplus of 3,902 million euros in 2023a figure higher by 3.6 billion than the surplus initially planned for the year, according to…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#electricity #sector #registered #surplus #billion
Leave a Reply