Side by side of the hall, Abel Jordán (Madrid, 21 years) attend to everything, photo here, questions there, without losing a second, at full speed, as a name has been made in the athletics of the present and the future. Spiky, 1.91 of … Height, a noon, at least appearance, responds more to a background athlete than short distance, but is a European leader of the year in 60 meters, and Top 10 in 60 fences. The Appealoorn quotation (March 6-9) arrives with the ambition of something great in both evidence, but without the weight of the obligation.

-How is, how does it reach the European?

-Very well, very well, eager. He is my first European in an individual test, in the absolute category – in Rome 2024 he went to relief – and bend, smooth and fences. An explosive mixture that makes me want to go out to eat the world.

-Bow ten seconds in the 100 (has a 10.18) is something that he knows inside?

-I think it is a realistic, but very complicated objective. I would not tell you, Ah no, because tomorrow I can get off for ten seconds, no. This year, for example, I don’t see myself going down ten seconds. But in the long term … Maribel Pérez is ten years old more than me, and you see her beating record after record of Spain. It gives me hope of saying, hey, in the future I can continue to improve. I don’t have to beat all records today, or this year. I can beat them little by little. Yes, it is a realistic objective, which will require a lot of work.

-Does the two tests help or harm you?

-In championships I merge a little fatigue, but it is a price that I am willing to pay. I think it benefits me a lot because it helps me to clear myself from one test and another, depending on which one is worse. It helps me to continue wanting this sport, and still wanting to go to train and enjoy it. Being too focused on something makes you obsess you and makes not a hundred percent, because you are not one hundred percent psychologically.

-And will you have to choose between one and the other?

-The moment will come when my body tells me, ‘Hey looks, you are happening, it is enough’, and there, depending on the situation, I will choose one or the other. But I enjoy the two tests a lot, and I started in this child’s sport because I liked it, I enjoyed it, and I don’t want to lose that part of the sport. If I enjoy the two right now, then I do both. I can tell you that the four hundred I hate it and that’s why I don’t.

-Hard enjoying, but does it cost to get up to go?

– Yes, yes, I told it, it had some media after the Spanish Championship. The entire month of January was a month in which I did not want to train any day, because I was not well with myself. I didn’t have the best sensations. I changed sneakers, and that makes it a lot of tension in my legs, and I said, uncle, I don’t see light at the end of the tunnel. My coach told me: ‘He hopes that at least you are putting the job.’ In the end your legs, you are sad or happy, the work will thank you, because your emotional state does not depend on your training being greater or minor, it depends on what you receive. And I was going and trained, trained, trained. I was tired of going to train, but I trained. And that has drawn a result, because when it started February I hooked a series of good training and said ‘I am in shape to eat the world’. And in the Spanish championship I think I demonstrated it: I was wanting to win everything that could be won.

-How much time is in the mirror to make the movement to pass the fence or exit?

-They are two very similar evidence, especially the first part, that explosiveness with which you go out. But the movement of the fence has it very machined. You can have a small problem by giving one, but you have spent so many fences in your life that you can do it with your eyes closed, literally. It is so automatic, that when you visualize it at home, you say, how is it possible that I spend a fence of one meter, I stretch in the air, then pick me up? You try to visualize and it is impossible, but then you go for a fence and it comes out alone.

-How is the American experience going?

-The first year I came to break my ischio, and I went into rehabilitation as soon as possible. It was very hard, of adaptation, in which everything is new, culture, food, diet, friends, time difference. From three in the afternoon I cannot talk to anyone from Spain because they are twelve at night. I am alone. It was not my best year. A very large change that ended up being positive. Everything I learned based on blows was used by the second, which was better in brands. It is an experience that I recommend a lot. There I live for and for sport, and everything revolves around athletics. I can handle studies much better, food, schedules in general, everything revolves around sport, everything revolves around athletics and is more feasible than here in Spain.

-At are the strength for speed?

-I’m not the prototype of a sprinter that you see on TV; It is part of the work I have left to do. Being somewhat lighter helps you at the speed because you weigh less. Until a year and a half ago I kept growing, and everything my body did used it to grow. Now since I have stopped growing, I can widen. In two years I have increased almost ten kilos. I have taken a lot of muscle mass and I think that, in part, has helped me to be so fast these last two years. I am trying to follow the same path, gradually trying muscle mass to be more efficient for the speed and the fences, and to project better.

-Does it take time to think about something?

-In the fences no. Well, it gives you time to react to what is happening. For example, you give a fence and you say, hala, you, I just gave a fence, my hip has fallen, get up quickly that the next one comes. But it does not have time to listen to what you have around, sometimes you have brushstrokes of seeing one that is happening to you or another that you are leaving behind, but everything happens very fast. In 60 it does give you more time to feel how the race is already seeing a little in what position you are. But the same, once you are in the launched, from thirty to one hundred meters, there is not much you can do. It is doing what you are doing in training, your technique, passing the fences as you can pass, and you do not have much decision making to do. It is simply to trust the training you have done.

-He have been Spanish sprinters, but very sporadic. Do you press this attention to you?

-I’m not going to tell you that it is proud, but it makes me happy. I have many people behind the one who makes me happy to be successful. It is an incredible motivation added. It doesn’t put me pressure. The only pressure I deserve is about myself, and if I don’t want to put pressure, I don’t put it on. I tell myself, trust you, you have worked for this.

-What does it do slowly?

-The life in general. I am very quiet, I like to take things easy. On the track, I run very fast, but everything else is relatively slow. I want to enjoy everything, I don’t want life to fly.