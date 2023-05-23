The Central Electoral Board has dismissed the appeal filed by Podemos against the resolution that forced this formation to give up half its time in the electoral debate on the 19th, a program that the candidate of the purple formation Maria Marín burst refusing. to meet the conditions imposed for its development in the studios of the regional television La 7.

The Provincial Electoral Board has announced in a statement the decision of the higher body, to which the coalition Podemos, Izquierda Unida-Verdes-Alianza Verde appealed last week in disagreement with the television coverage that was going to be carried out.

Halfway through the electoral debate, María Marín refused to leave the lectern to cede the position to the candidate of Más Región-Verdes Equo, Helena Vidal. Marín stated that the resolution to distribute the speaking time seemed unfair to her, and she commented that the appeal before the Central Electoral Board was pending. The organization of the debate stressed that Podemos knew in advance the resolution of the Board.

The resolution of the Provincial Electoral Board, now endorsed, indicated that both formations should divide the time of the program, and that the two candidates could not be private at the same time. He specifically pointed out: “There cannot be at the same time a representative of Podemos-IU-Alianza Verde, and another of Más Región-Verdes Equo, since this would mean that the coalition with the least votes in 2019 would have two representatives in the debate, while the most voted parties would have only one ».

María Marín, last Friday, after refusing to leave her lectern.



Javier Carrion / AGM







RTRM Council Meeting



The Board of Directors of the entity Radio Television de la Región de Murcia (RTRM) plans to meet this afternoon to address the situation created after the suspension of the electoral debate. Several parties have requested that the program be resumed or repeated.

The Más Región-Verdes Equo coalition, which considers itself harmed by what happened, upon seeing that its candidate could not intervene, filed an appeal to the Electoral Board requesting reparation for what happened.