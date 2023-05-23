With videoThere is frustration in the House of Representatives: the negotiations on the agricultural agreement are taking far too long. Minister of Agriculture Piet Adema says he cannot name a date. “When will this circus stop?” said Joris Thijssen of the PvdA.

“Would I like it faster? Yes. Would I like it less carefully? No”, is Adema’s answer to the impatience of GroenLinks MP Laura Bromet. “Don’t disturb a brooding chicken.” The reason that things are going so slowly, according to Adema, is that the agreements between the government and the farmer are carefully handled.

“A chicken broods for 21 days and this one has been brooding for much longer,” says Bromet. It is a sentiment shared by the rest of the House. After talks that started last Wednesday morning and continued until Thursday night, an agricultural agreement has still not been reached. While the subjects, such as manure use and the number of cows per hectare, need to be tackled now, says Bromet. See also Supermarkets won't talk to nitrogen broker Remkes after all

No date, no details

After many questions to Minister Adema of Agriculture, it becomes especially clear that MPs have little patience about this. Adema maintains that he cannot name a date or details about the agreement. “Ultimately, it is about two parties negotiating with each other.”

Earlier, Minister Adema announced that no agreement had been reached on a number of important points, such as the financing of landscape services and agricultural nature and landscape management, the protection of farmers who want to continue, manure and land-relatedness and the process surrounding the PAS detectors.

Piet Adema, Minister of Agriculture, Nature and Food Quality, discussing the agricultural agreement during the weekly question hour in the House of Representatives. © ANP

