The Mula Zone Electoral Board issued a resolution this Sunday in which it orders that voting by mail in the municipality of Albudeite, where an alleged vote-buying plot by the PSOE was uncovered this week, be counted separately.

In an instruction issued this same 28-M, after receiving orders from the Central Electoral Board, the secretary of the Mula Board issued an opinion to the presidents of the Albudeite tables in which the 167 votes by mail that would be sent to the Muleño courts with said ballots to carry out the scrutiny there, separately from the face-to-face vote.

In this scrutiny, it would proceed “to the dissociation of those votes by mail from the people who, indicatively and presumably, could have carried out their vote by mail in exchange for a reward, gift, remuneration or promise.”

The presidents of two tables, as well as the members, have to go to the headquarters of the Mula Zone Electoral Board. If they want, the controllers and proxies of the parties«. While they are at the judicial headquarters, the Civil Guard will be in charge of guarding the ballot boxes in the schools, to follow the count when the presidents return.