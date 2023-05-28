Pearl named in his Telegram-channel the main trend in women’s and men’s jewelry this season is the famous Russian stylist Alexander Rogov.

As an example, he published several photographs of men and women, whose images are stylized with pearl jewelry. For example, you can wear a pearl necklace around your neck, and not even one. In addition, you can pick up glasses with this stone trim or even a bag.

Earlier, Alexander Rogov called the most relevant style of dress in the current season. According to him, these are combinations.