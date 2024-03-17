Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The Muslim Council of Elders congratulated His Eminence the Grand Imam Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Sheikh of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif, President of the Council, Al-Azhar scholars, students, graduates and fans around the world on the occasion of the 1084th Hijri anniversary of the founding of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif Mosque, a beacon of science and knowledge in the Islamic world.

The Muslim Council of Elders affirmed that Al-Azhar Al-Sharif, throughout its long history, has been an impenetrable fortress against extremist thought, and a great religious edifice that has a special place in the hearts of Muslims all over the world. It is a symbol of moderate, tolerant Islam, and a beacon for moderation, enlightenment, and moderation around the world, praising the prominent and pioneering role it played. Al-Azhar Mosque prepares generations of scholars and preachers capable of spreading the true religion.

The Council of Muslim Elders praised the efforts of His Eminence the Grand Imam, Professor Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Sheikh of Al-Azhar, in developing and advancing Al-Azhar, to restore its leadership and global role in defending the nation’s principles and issues, combating extremist thought, correcting misconceptions, and spreading and strengthening the values ​​of dialogue, tolerance, coexistence, brotherhood, and love. And peace.