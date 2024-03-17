Amman (Al-Ittihad)

Yesterday, Jordanian King Abdullah II affirmed Jordan's rejection of any attempts to forcibly displace Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

The Jordanian Royal Court said in a statement that this came during King Abdullah II’s meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who visited Jordan yesterday to discuss developments in the Gaza Strip.

The statement stated that the Jordanian King stressed the need for the international community to move urgently to reach an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza and to intensify efforts to protect civilians and provide adequate and sustainable humanitarian aid to the Strip and deliver it by all possible means.

He warned of the tragic humanitarian conditions in Gaza, which require redundant efforts to prevent their aggravation, and the danger of stopping support provided to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), and its dangerous repercussions on the Gaza Strip, the West Bank and Jordan. The Jordanian King called for the need to confront the violence practiced by extremist settlers against the Palestinians in the West Bank and the violations against the Islamic and Christian holy places in Jerusalem.

According to the statement, the two sides warned of the danger of Israel's attack on Rafah, which will exacerbate the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

In turn, German Chancellor Olaf Schulz said that the large number of civilian casualties that may fall in an Israeli invasion of the city of Rafah will make achieving peace in the Middle East region “very difficult.”