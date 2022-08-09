Skyros is a mod for Skyrimwhich merges the world of Game of thrones in the role-playing game of Bethesda.

Recently the YouTuber Heavy Burns debuted with the video that you can view at the bottom of this news. In the video, the YouTuber provides a long and detailed update on the progression of the mod, which is called “Skyros”, after more than a year of development.

The mod is slated to be one of the “most ambitious” mods ever for Skyrim. Simply put, the development team behind the expansive mod aims to entirely recreate the world of Westeros in Skyrim, taking everything from the lush lands of the south to the lawless lands north of the Wall.

The YouTuber reveals that the development team has had a ton of new hires over the past year, which have greatly strengthened the mod. The modeling team is hard at work reconstructing stunning 3D models of some of Game of Thrones’ most instantly recognizable architectures.

The story of the mod, the video reveals, begins at the beginning of Game of Thrones, where the player character arrives in Winterfell as part of King Robert’s entourage. From there, players will be able to make consequential decisions that will shape the entire world, including who will sit on the Iron Throne itself when the war is over.

Source: Wccftech