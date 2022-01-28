Revealed during the global announcement of The Elder Scrolls Online of 2022, this year’s adventure will be “Legacy of the Bretons“With a world never seen before in The Elder Scrolls series, the chapter The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle will be published on June 6 2022 on PC / Mac and Stadia, while the June 21, 2022.

In High Isle, ESO’s 20+ million players will be able to explore a paradise island steeped in medieval culture and architecture, complete with magnificent castles and exciting tournament courts. The story of this year’s chapter focuses on political intrigue: High Isle is the perfect place for alliance delegates to make peace treaties to end the War of the Three Banners. The summit is held by the noble Society of the Steadfast, but players will need to watch out for the Ascendant Order and its chaotic plans.

A region never explored before, the Systres Archipelago is inspired by the stunning windswept coasts of the Mediterranean and is home to the fascinating world of the High Isle, home to Bretons, descendants of humans and elves. The elite live in the feudal society of Gonfalon Bay, the nerve center of all High Isle political relations. Ruthlessness is a virtue here, so players should watch their backs!

Last year, ESO introduced the Companions system, and in 2022, ZeniMax Online Studios wants to go big. Players will have access to two new companions: Ember, a khajiiti who grew up on the street with a passion for magic; and Isobel, an aspiring Breton knight who feels compelled to help the player.

In addition, a new card game called Tales of Tribute will debut in 2022, playable within the world of ESO. Invented in High Isle, this unique resource-based game includes PvP and PvE. Players can rank up via Tales’ internal experience system. You can also unlock interesting rewards, such as furniture or transmutation stones, as well as continue a story by challenging various NPCs around the world.

Players can pre-purchase the new chapter via the ESO store, resellers or platform store of their choice. High Isle will be released on June 6, 2022 on PC / Mac and Stadia and June 21, 2022 on Xbox and PlayStation.