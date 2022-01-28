Silence is consent. Surely stunned by the decision made by the mayor of Ahome, Gerardo Vargas Landeros, to withdraw his garbage collection concession, the owner of the OP Ecology company, César Guevara, remained silent. He didn’t fixate on his posture. In that sense, what Vargas Landeros pointed out at the Cabildo meeting and ratified yesterday at the press conference remains firm: that they withdraw voluntarily and that they will provide the service until the English company RCRWT grants it, which is calculated in another year as they build their recycling plant. And that Guevara signed that commitment in a document. He must have done it for a reason. Formally it is said that he was unable to have the latest technology for the care of the environment. It is said that he wins, but not as he would have done if he follows him head-on with the service without having anything because he does not have trucks or a building or anything, according to Vargas Landeros. It was the business that was started during the triennium of the now former mayor Guillermo “Billy” Chapman, who basically is another loser. That was his masterpiece.

Sustainability. Along the same lines of spending less and caring for the environment, Vargas Landeros gave one, two: that he is in talks with a private company to buy clean, pollution-free energy. They are already with the letter of intent with the company to acquire energy that comes from solar panels, wind energy, which is cheaper and without polluting the environment. The service will be for the City Council and the paramunicipal, such as Japama. Some say that this could cause problems with the general director of the CFE, Manuel Bartlett, because they are going to stop buying energy from the parastatal.

They start. Some aspiring trustees in Ahome began their campaign with an agenda, brigades, flyer and, in a word, with waste. However, the citizens have already identified who the fight will be between in each of the unions. For example, in El Carrizo they identify Sandra Leyva as the one with “power”, but that the competition will be with Georgina Lozano; Karina Valdez starts strong in San Miguel, but Horacio Álvarez can scare her; in the Villa de Ahome, Santiago García started as the favorite, although if Yolanda Luna trusts, she can cause a surprise; Rosario Armenta goes to El Guayabo but followed by Jesús Manuel Valdez; in the Central María de Jesús Castro brings all the support of the groups, but Isaías Zavala can take flight among the citizens; In Higuera de Zaragoza Ramón Urías rides a ranch horse, although if he is careless he is eaten by the errand Carlos Eduardo Echeverría. In Topo, the one on the line is Herminio Balderrama, although Ulises Pinzón is going to put up a fight. The others fight him, but it is more the illusion of power.

Encamped. By the way, they say that the director of the UAS high school in El Carrizo, Jael Vázquez, got in one ear and out the other the rule that no official could participate in the plebiscite. And it is that they accuse her of participating in the start of Isidro Alcaraz’s campaign with the support of school staff during working hours. There is talk that José Luis Machado, who supports the candidate Sandra Leyva, is going to go to the Government Commission of the Cabildo. In fact, the president of the aforementioned commission, Antonio Menéndez, expects some complaints.

Advancement. At least the aspiring trustees in El Fuerte already have the date of the plebiscite, although the Cabildo has not yet approved the call. The president of the Cabildo Governance Commission, José María Flores, revealed that the election will take place at the end of March for them to take office in April.