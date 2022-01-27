It will allow us to explore a region of Tamriel never before seen in Bethesda games.

All clues pointed to the land of the Bretons and that will be our next big destination in the new chapter of The Elder Scrolls Online, which already has a release date on PC and consoles, and has shared its first details, images and cinematic trailer with fans of the Zenimax Online MMORPG. With its arrival, the subtitles will also be released in Spanish.

High Isle will have about 30 hours of story contentDubbed The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle, this new content expansion “focuses on the plot of the Legacy of the Bretons adventure, with 30 hours of story content“, informs the development team. “In this new chapter you will have the opportunity to know the ancestral home of the Bretons and the ins and outs of a chivalric society on the brink of war”, which will undoubtedly be special for fans of The universe Elder Scrolls as this will be the first time we visit this region of Tamriel.

This new location will include an abundance of gameplay, quests, and challenges to tackle as we unravel a “rich plot of politics, honor, and terror” that will tie in with the annual Legacy of the Bretons saga. The main threat will be embodied by a sinister order of knights that have already been seen in the spectacular cinematic video of High Isle, with the Lord of the Ascendants as the main villain.

What news can we expect? From the outset, freedom to explore the archipelago of Isla Alta and Amenos, where we will find a new 12 player test called Dire Reef. Continuing with one of the novelties of the interesting ESO Blackwood, will be added two new companions: Ember and Isobel, with their own story and unique abilities. On the other hand, fans of The Elder Scrolls will be able to face new world events that will be known here as Rifts; plus the usual public dungeons, world bosses, and dozens of main and side quests.

The world of The Elder Scrolls grows

The opportunity to visit a part of Nirn that has not been seen to date in The Elder Scrolls games is a very interesting claim for any fan of Bethesda’s RPG saga, but ESO also wants to captivate players with the beauty of these new scenarios, which have been inspired “by the mediterranean coastsas well as in the architectural traditions of medieval and feudal Europe, combined with the designs of the Bretons of the base game”, comment its authors.

Tribute Stories is a new collectible card gameAnother frankly interesting novelty has its own name: tribute storieswhich are a new trading card game that proposes us to build our own deck and compete against other Tamriel adventurers. “Stop by the taverns and win matches to unlock unique rewards like achievements, collectibles, and more,” reports Zenimax Online.

As part of the annual Legacy of the Bretons event, ESO fans will be able to get a first taste of this adventure starting March 14 on PC and Stadia, and March 29 on PlayStation and Xbox, with the Ascending Tide DLC. To enjoy the new chapter, however, we will have to wait for the June 6th on PC and Stadia, and June 21 on consoles. That will be the moment in which The Elder Scrolls Online receives its long-awaited translation into Spanish.

If you are interested in the game you can book it on its official website to get some unique items.

More about: The Elder Scrolls Online, High Isle and ESO.