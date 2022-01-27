The flaw found in the multiplayer sector of the series Dark Souls on PC, it seems to have put an end to the online franchise. For those who missed it, that vulnerability would have allowed any hacker to take over the system and steal all personal data. Compared to this, the period in which the first chapter of the series debuted on the PC at 10FPS was much more reassuring.

On Steam, therefore, the labels related to multiplayer in Dark Souls, Dark Souls Remastered, Dark Souls II and its re-release, and Dark Souls III, which opened the dance to this turmoil, disappear. Elden Ring is saved, which probably uses different systems. The servers remain closed and may not reopen again.

The publisher Bandai Namco is doing some evaluations on this, deciding whether it is still worth investing money to close the flaw compared to the number of players who use the online feature. Nothing official is clear, but it is a change to definitely be aware of.

Source: Resetera.com