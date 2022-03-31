This week, Prime Gaming and Blizzard Entertainmentthe company behind Overwatch, Heartstone and other games, announced that affiliates of Amazon-Prime They will receive exclusive content.

But as always, there is a selection of free titles and the most popular content of today. So it is better to go into details. As to Blizzard and Overwatch There is a promotion already available and it is valid until September 14.

The members of Prime can claim monthly offers of overwatch herowhich will unlock a total of four Legendary Loot Boxes and three Standard Loot Boxes.

The first drop from Prime Gaming can be claimed from today until April 27, which is a Legendary Loot Box. What concerns to Heartstonealso applies from now until September 14 as part of the new monthly offers.

These discounts Prime Gaming comprise four Legendary Cards completely random guaranteed and three packs of the standard ones on PC and mobile. Until April 27, affiliates can claim the first drop from Heartstone with a Legendary card random.

That to celebrate the release of the expansion Voyage to the Sunken City, which will be on April 12. Likewise, soon there will be discounts on world of warcraft and Starcraft: Remastered.

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion and eight free games at Prime Gaming

Starting April 1, players can claim eight free games, including classics like The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivionin its Game of the Year Deluxe Editionand Monkey Island 2 Special Edition: LeChuck’s Revenge.

There is also the shooter multiplayer Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville and independent titles. Among them are Nanotale – Typing Chronicles, Guild of Ascension and Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion.

To those mentioned above are also added Galaxy of Pen and Paper and House of 1000 Doors: Family Secrets. Something that members can also claim Prime Gaming It is exclusive content.

From April 4 you can get the Pack D: Training Pack from Lord Mobilethe Vested Harmonizer Bundle for NewWorld and The Wayfinder Player Card for Valorant. April 5th comes Raptor Mount Pack for Lost Ark.

On April 7 you can claim the Random Recall Chest from League of Legends: Wild Rift. There are more news for games like Mobile Legends Bang Bang and Fall Guys. It is best to visit gaming.amazon.com to discover what is available.

