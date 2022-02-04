There is still a long way to go before the release of The Elder Scrolls 6whereas Bethesda has yet to launch Starfield, but a player has decided that in the wait will kill Nazeem every dayarguably the most hated non-player character of Skyrim.

Nazeem, Skyrim’s most hated character

Why is he so despised? Let’s say that he is an extremely arrogant and arrogant figure, so much so that his typical phrase has become proverbial and is known by anyone who has spent more than a few hours in the world of Skyrim: “Do you get to the Cloud District very often? Oh, what am I saying, of course you don’t. “

The funny guy, a Redguard, can be found outside his farm, Chillfurrow Farm, located south of Whiterun. He who knows how his wife Ahlam can handle it. It is true that Nazeem does not sleep on the farm, but in a room of The Drunken Huntsman … the two do not tell us something.

Anyway, Sidek, this is the player’s name, is determined to kill him every day, in increasingly creative ways, posting every single kill on his YouTube channel. Let’s see one of the now many videos in which poor Nazeem finds a sad end (this story has been going on for more than four months).

Who knows if Nazeem or Sidek suffers more. What to add to this dramatic story? Let’s hope Bethesda launches The Elder Scrolls 6 asap and save both of them from their sad fate.