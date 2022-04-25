The CHS indicates that the viability of the project depends on the environmental impact assessment, such as that of the expansion of Escombreras
The Segura Hydrographic Confederation points out that the El Gorguel container dock project would not have a significant effect on the area’s coastal water mass, which has an overall good environmental status. The basin plan analyzes this potential port activity –as well as the future expansion of
#Gorguel #dock #significant #effect #coastal #water #masses
Leave a Reply