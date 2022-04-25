Morelia, Michoacán.- Through videos on social networks, the fatal accident suffered by one of the riders in the jaripeo that takes place this Sunday in the Monumental de Morelia, in the capital of Michoacán.

The rider, before going up to ride the bull, crossed himselfcommending himself to avoid the tragedy, but the man did not last more than two seconds on the back of the wild animal, when suddenly went flying through the air.

Being on the ground, he decided to remain still to avoid further injury; however, the beast dealt him several stomps on the facewhich caused him to lose consciousness immediately.

The riders and ropers immediately tried to get rid of the animal, when they succeeded they dragged the wounded body to the outskirts of the ring.

In the microphones of the event, the call of the paramedics began to be heard accompanied by a “this is what we don’t like” Referring to accidents in this type of event, the cries of horror of those present when seeing the accident were also heard in the videos and live broadcasts that were being made of the event.

Tonight at the monumental the singer will perform Gerardo Ortiz, so the square is attended by more than a thousand people, who witnessed the events. So far, the event’s organizing company has not provided information on the rider’s health.