The Egyptian President directed the implementation of the largest urgent social package for social protection, worth 180 billion pounds ($5.8 billion), starting next March 1, according to the official spokesman for the Presidency of the Republic, Counselor Dr. Ahmed Fahmy.

The official spokesman stated that President Sisi directed the government to make the utmost effort to urgently reduce the burden of living on citizens, and to contain the largest possible extent of the repercussions of external economic crises and turmoil and their internal effects, stressing his continuous and careful monitoring of the citizens’ conditions and the state’s keenness to intensify all efforts in this direction.

The minimum wage will be raised by 50 percent, reaching 6 thousand pounds.

This increase will be implemented by increasing the wages of workers in the state and economic bodies to a minimum ranging from 1,000 to 1,200 pounds, depending on the job grade (1,000 pounds for grades from six to four, 1,100 pounds for grades from third to first, and 1,200 pounds for grades from general manager to first undersecretary). This is done by early disbursing the periodic bonus to those addressed by the Civil Service Law at a rate of 10 percent of the job wage, and 15 percent of the basic wage for those not addressed, with a minimum of 150 pounds and a total cost of 11 billion pounds, and disbursing an additional incentive, starting from 500 pounds for the sixth grade, and increasing by value. 50 pounds for each class, reaching 900 pounds for the excellent class, at a cost of 37.5 billion pounds, with a total cost of about 65 billion pounds.

The social package also includes allocating 15 billion pounds in additional increases for doctors, nurses, teachers, and faculty members at universities, including 8.1 billion pounds to approve an additional increase in the wages of teachers in pre-university education, ranging from 325 pounds to 475 pounds, and 1.6 billion pounds to approve an additional increase for faculty members. Teaching and their assistants at universities, institutes and research centers, and 4.5 billion pounds to approve an additional increase for members of the medical professions and nursing staff, ranging from 250 to 300 pounds in risk allowance for medical professions, and an increase of up to 100% in night and night stay allowance.

Sisi also directed the allocation of 6 billion pounds to appoint 120,000 members of the medical profession, teachers, and workers in other administrative agencies.

The social package that Al-Sisi directed included a 15% increase in pensions for 13 million citizens, at a total cost of 74 billion pounds, and a 15% increase in “Solidarity and Dignity” pensions at a cost of 5.5 billion pounds, so that the increase during the year became 55% of the value of the pension. 41 billion pounds will be allocated to “Solidarity and Dignity” pensions in the fiscal year 2024/2025.

The social package also includes raising the tax exemption limit for all state employees in the government and the public and private sectors by 33%, from 45 thousand pounds to 60 thousand pounds, at a total annual cost of 5 billion pounds.