James Rodriguez 2024 has not started as expected. The footballer has not been taken into account by Sao Paulo at the start of the campaign and although the coach Thiago Carpini He said that his absence is due to a chronic injury to the soleus, several rumors indicate that he could leave the club.

His absence in the Brazilian Super Cup would not have gone down well with the team and although his coach gave the injury issue as an excuse, his future will be decided in a meeting that will be held soon.

Given all this, a wave of criticism has reached James. Both managers, fans and the press have questioned his attitude and commitment to the team.

Managerial speech

The ex-footballer Muricy Ramalhowho is currently the sports coordinator of Sao Paulo, spoke with 'Canal do Nilson Cesar' through YouTube and referred to James' current situation.

He said that the player has not expressed that he wants to leave the club, but he also did not deny an offer from Turkish football, as the press in that country has been indicating, which links him to Besiktas.

“He hasn't told us anything until now, he has a contract and we treat him like a São Paulo player”said the manager.

He added that if coach Carpini needs him for this Wednesday's duel, he will be able to count on him.

“If the coach wants to call him tomorrow (Wednesday) to play, it is his decision,” he added.

Ramalho was consulted about the constant injuries that plague the player and that have not allowed him to compete in 2024.

“Sometimes he feels it a little, especially in his calf, but he trains a lot, he is an exemplary guy, he trains early, he fulfills his obligations. So the day the coach thinks he has to play, he will play,” he said.

🎙️ James fica? Muricy responds to the channel @nilsoncesarjp : "He now has nothing to say about going out with people, the contract. If the trainer wants to put it on for playing, beauty. "This is the trainer's quest" — Gabriel Sá (@OGabrielSa) February 7, 2024

