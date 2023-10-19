Today, Thursday, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Jordanian King Abdullah II discussed the current escalation in the region.

In a joint statement following their discussions in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, Sisi and Abdullah II warned of the widening scope of escalation.

The summit came two days before an international summit called by Egypt on Saturday in an attempt to stop the current escalation.

Egypt announced, earlier today, Thursday, that Egyptian and American President Joe Biden agreed, during a phone call, to “bring humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing in a sustainable manner,” according to a statement by the Egyptian presidency.

In turn, Biden announced that Egypt had agreed to allow the entry of 20 trucks as a first batch of humanitarian aid trucks through Rafah into the Gaza Strip.

Biden expected that these trucks would likely not cross before tomorrow, Friday, because the road around the crossing needs repairs.