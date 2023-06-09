On Friday, the center stated, through its official Facebook account, that it had communicated with the Ministry of Supply and Internal Trade, which denied the news circulating on some websites and social media pages.

Reuters had previously quoted sources as saying that Egypt is delaying payments for its large purchases of wheat for periods of up to months at times, at a time when the country is experiencing a shortage of hard currency.

The ministry affirmed that the information circulated in the report is erroneous and not related to reality, stressing Egypt’s commitment to paying all its financial obligations to wheat suppliers within the period agreed upon in the contract terms without any delay or scheduling.

And she appealed to citizens not to be led by these false reports, stressing the need to obtain information from its official sources.

The Media Center of the Egyptian Council of Ministers called on all media outlets and social media users to investigate accuracy and objectivity in publishing news, and to communicate with the concerned authorities, to make sure before publishing information that is not based on any facts and leads to confusion.

It is noteworthy that Egypt is one of the largest importers of wheat in the world, as wheat purchases are directed to provide heavily subsidized bread.