The Dresden Higher Regional Court sentenced the woman to five years and three months in prison. It was well below the sentence of eight years demanded by the federal prosecutor.

The Higher Regional Court sentenced the alleged left-wing extremist Lina E. – here on May 31 in the Dresden Higher Regional Court with a folder in front of her face – to five years and three months in prison. Image: dpa

IIn the case of the left-wing extremist Lina E., the Federal Prosecutor’s Office has also appealed against the judgment of the Higher Regional Court (OLG) Dresden. That said a spokeswoman in Karlsruhe on Friday. The magazine “Spiegel” had previously reported on it. Lina E. and three men convicted with her have already appealed. In the case of the 28-year-old student Lina E., the OLG fell well short of the demands of the federal prosecutor.

On May 31, the Higher Regional Court had convicted the quartet of attacks on alleged or actual neo-Nazis in Leipzig, Wurzen and Eisenach. Lina E. was sentenced to five years and three months in prison for membership in a criminal organization and dangerous bodily harm. The federal prosecutor had asked for eight years.

The three co-defendants received sentences of between two years and five months and three years and three months. The federal prosecutor’s office had applied for prison sentences of between two years and nine months and three years and nine months.

The defense of Lina E. and the men had demanded acquittals. All four convicts are currently at large. The arrest warrant against Lina E. was suspended on the evening of the verdict, subject to conditions. Before that, she had been in custody for more than two and a half years.