In six months, Guillermo Ochoa has earned the respect of all football in Italy. The Mexican joined Salernitana in the winter market after the World Cup, after having a difficult final with Club América. The signing has been key for the whole of the city of Naples to have avoided relegation when everything was set for them to go down to Serie B, which is why, with his saves and outstanding presences, Guillermo has even been valued as the reinforcement it’s from the season.
For this reason, the club has offered him to sign the contract renewal before the Mexican leaves for his commitments with the Mexican team. The verbal agreement would already be closed and all parties are satisfied with what was offered, however, everything could change in the following days, due to a possible interest from PSG in the services of the 5-time World Cup veteran.
Due to his serious state of health, Sergio Rico will not be with PSG next year and after the departure of Navas in the summer, the club has been left without a substitute for Donnarumma, so they have set their sights on Guillermo, whom They know perfectly well from their time in Ligue 1 with Ajaccio and who they consider to be part of the squad. Although they can put more money on the Mexican table than in Italy, his role would be secondary, unlike in Salernitana.
