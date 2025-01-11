I love them beginningsthe new beginnings. If I have one thing clear, it is that in this life everything is cycles and that is a great reality. Every hour, every day, every week, every month, every season, every year, are new opportunities for a start.

Begin. What a great word. But we cannot begin without first finishing. Finish. Another great word. End with that which does not do us good, that has not been useful to us or that has subtracted more than added to us.

End everything that hurts us. He painthat great advisor. Pain tells you that something is not working. You should never get used to living with emotional pain.

We start a year and a new opportunity to start a new stage. I have some advice for you, forget about big purposes. Take advantage of this year that is now beginning to put an end to the tedious good resolutions that are unrealistic and, therefore, not very achievable.









forget about destination and focus on the path. It’s about stopping you from thinking about losing ten kilos, it’s no use, it’s not useful, it doesn’t take you anywhere. You don’t need to keep trying. I suggest that you consider a lifestyle change, but a small one, one that hardly requires any effort.

Live with 1,000 calories a day is a torture that cannot be sustained, but reducing sugar consumption is much more feasible. Don’t try to completely eliminate sugar or ultra-processed foods, just try to reduce them. Put one sugar in your coffee instead of two, empty the freezer of ultra-processed foods and fill it with peas, spinach and already cut vegetables.

Forget about going to gym every day at six in the morning, that is too much effort and is too little integrated into your life. Better set an alarm every hour and when it goes off do some squats or push-ups. Nothing, a minute at most. Buy some weights and leave them next to the sofa, buy some elastic bands and keep them in the office drawer, sell the scooter and buy a folding bicycle.

It is about divide big effort into small effortsintegrated into our demanding lives, efforts that do not represent a high cost in time or sacrifice.

Start saving. Buy a thermos and bring your own coffee from home. Yes, I know that two euros for a coffee is nothing, but day by day, coffee by coffee, you end up investing around €400 to €600 a year. Yes, that coffee moment is great, but going on vacation with those euros is much cooler.

It’s about thinking small, using the power of repetitionof the integration on a daily basis, to think about how you can make your life easierwith the resources you have, without great efforts.

Learning a new language is very complicated, starting to watch series with subtitles, following accounts that teach that language on social networks and taking an online course no longer requires so much effort.

Once you have learned that language, it will be easier for you to get a better job and gain purchasing power, time or status.

Step by step, change to change, without titanic efforts, pea by pea and before you know it, at the end of 2025 you will have a healthier and more toned body, more resources to progress at work and more savings or capital to spend as you wish.

Forget about big goals and think and act small…

