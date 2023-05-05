The editor recommends | Warning: Tom of Finland’s muscular men’s antics are not for the faint of heart

Ilona Harima, who painted in a trance, becomes the star of Villa Gyllenberg’s exhibition.

Brawn and many other body parts also swell Tom of Finland in an extensive retrospective. It’s also suitable to admire, along with the body of the body Touko Laaksonen wonderful drawing impression. However, a word of warning: the antics of muscle men are not for the faint of heart.

Tom of Finland: A brave journey 29.10. until at Kiasma, kiasma.fi.

Ilona Harima: Northern road, 1948, gouache on paper.

Eastern influences

From the east the source of wisdom has been sought for a long time. The influence of Eastern religions can also be seen in Finnish art From Gallen-Kallela to Rudolf Koivu and Outi Heiskanen. The star of Villa Gyllenberg’s exhibition is a little noticed Ilona Harimawho is said to have painted his mystical works in a trance.

Spirituality of the East 13.8. until at Villa Gyllenberg, villagyllenberg.fi.

Kerttu Saali: Hohde, 2023, oil on canvas, wood.

Movement of light and color

Kerttu Saalin the sculptural paintings seem to be in motion: they splash like rays of light on the surface of the water and vibrate like the air on a hot summer day. Even the frames wave and reach for the gallery walls.

Kerttu Saali: Reaching out 28.5. until at Galerie Forsblom, galerieforsblom.fi.

Franjo Klopotan: Three-headed rooster in a winter landscape, 1975.

Travelers of their own way

National Museum will close in the fall due to a major renovation, but before then there is still time to open one exhibition. The large viewing of outsider art presents artists from Finland, other parts of Europe and Brazil who have found their own path outside the art world.

Untamed art 24.9. until at the National Museum, kansallismuseo.fi.