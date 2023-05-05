30 (–) WISH YOU THE BEST- Lewis Capaldi

Lewis Capaldi’s second studio album, Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent, will be released this month. From that album we already know the Top 40 hits Forget Me and Pointless and this week we can also add Wish You The Best to that. The dog Winnie has a leading role in the video and that was not an easy task. For example, a scene in which she carries an envelope in her mouth needed ten days of training. Wish You The Best came from nothing to 1 in the British charts last week. In the Dutch Top 40 it is the highest new at number 30.

13 (10) SNEAK- Moon ft. Gold band

Secretly has been in the Top 40 for six months this week and for the first time after 24 weeks, the hit by Maan and Goldband is not in the top 10. The song is on record because Secretly will be included in the 20 greatest Top 40 hits of all time this week. times. That's not all, because this week Secretly is also behind Ik Neem Je Mee (by Gers Pardoel) and Que Si Que No (by Jody Bernal) with 3 biggest hits from Dutch soil. Given the success of Stiekem – which does not seem to diminish – chances are that Maan and Goldband will also surpass those performances next week.

10 (13) HEAVEN – Niall Horan

With Heaven, Niall Horan is working on his ninth Top 40 hit. With This Town and Too Much To Ask, the Irish singer has never managed to get further than 12th place in the list. Heaven is now higher in the list for the first time because it has become his first top 10 hit with a three-place gain. The song comes from his third studio album The Show, which is due out on June 9.

1 ( 1) FLOWERS – Miley Cyrus

Libianca’s People climbs two places and is in the top 3 for the first time this week. Miracle by Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding climbs up one spot this week and is number 2 in the list.

On January 21, Flowers entered the Top 40. Only in that week was Miley Cyrus' track not at number 1. This week she is at the top of the Top 40 for the 15th week and only two hits have stayed at the top spot longer. As It Was by Harry Styles managed to last 18 weeks last year, but Flowers is starting to come close.

