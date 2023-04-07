The Ministry of Economy launched a digital initiative to accelerate the business growth of small and medium-sized companies in the country and develop their technological infrastructure, in cooperation with the international company Cisco, within the framework of the second phase of the Entrepreneurship Home project.
The initiative includes the “Cisco Product Innovation Lab” program, which falls under the ScaleUp track, which aims to develop the capabilities of companies, by making use of Cisco’s digital and smart solutions, and the second program, “Cisco Expert Insights” within the SkillUp track, to provide companies with expertise, knowledge and skills in areas of innovation. Digital Business Development, Sales, Leadership and Marketing.
Abdullah Ahmed Al Saleh, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Economy, affirmed that the UAE, thanks to the vision and directives of the wise leadership, has paid great attention to the development of the business sector, as it is an essential engine to support the country’s efforts to shift towards a new economic model based on knowledge, innovation and sustainability, in a way that enhances the competitiveness of small and medium enterprises. And national entrepreneurship, in line with the state’s goals for the next fifty years.
He added: “The partnerships of the Home of Entrepreneurship project with the government and private sectors are of great importance in enhancing the entrepreneurship environment in the country, and providing more opportunities and enablers that support the growth of startups’ business. Cooperation with Cisco is to support the digital transformation of small and medium enterprises, by providing them with With modern technological solutions and tools and advanced applications that help it grow, innovate and enhance its competitiveness, thus establishing the UAE’s position as a global destination for entrepreneurship.”
For his part, Abdul-Ilah Al-Najari, General Manager of Cisco in the Gulf Region, said: “The UAE, under the directives of its wise leadership, continues to consolidate its position as a global destination for entrepreneurship. We are honored to launch the digital initiative to support the growth of small and medium enterprises in cooperation with the Ministry of Economy, in line with its relentless efforts.” Government to support companies of all sizes.
This initiative is based on taking advantage of the latest technological developments to motivate small and medium-sized companies to innovate, in a way that supports their goals to develop their business and expand their reach locally and in global markets.”
He added: “Empowering small and medium-sized businesses in the UAE is one of the main pillars of Cisco’s program to accelerate digital transformation in the country. Through this program, Cisco works closely with government agencies, academia and private companies in the country to design and launch initiatives aimed at supporting the vision Digital transformation and accelerating the growth of the digital economy in the UAE.
For its part, the Ministry of Economy clarified the conditions and criteria for selecting small and medium-sized companies participating in the Cisco Product Innovation Lab program, the most prominent of which is that the company be registered in the UAE, have between 10 and 250 employees, and work in the field of information technology or programming, and the presence of a specialized team. in software.
Through this program, the Ministry will select 15 companies, which will receive a set of training courses within joint workspaces and mentoring workshops, by a group of experts specialized in entrepreneurship, in addition to benefiting from the services of Cisco’s digital laboratory and its advanced platforms.
The conditions for participation in the “Cisco Expert Insights” program included that the company be registered in the UAE and have a minimum of 5 employees, as the companies participating in the program receive a number of sessions and trainings at the Cisco Digital Transformation Center (DTC), as it is considered one of the leading companies. Globally pioneers in the technology that powers the Internet, providing new possibilities by reimagining applications, securing data, transforming infrastructure, and empowering teams for a global and inclusive future.
The Ministry called on owners of small and medium enterprises working in the field of information technology or programming to participate in the Cisco Product Innovation Lab program through this link: https://theentrepreneurialnation.com/program/cisco-product-innovation-lab/?lang=en) . As for the Cisco Experts Insights program, small and medium business owners can register through this link: https://theentrepreneurialnation.com/program/cisco-experts-insights/?lang=en.
It is noteworthy that the Ministry of Economy had launched the second phase of the Home of Entrepreneurship project in October 2022, with the aim of developing tools for developing entrepreneurial culture and practices in the country, opening new channels to reach opportunities for entrepreneurs, and supporting growth potential for startups and small and medium enterprises. In order to enhance its expansion and growth of its business from the UAE to the world, in cooperation with a wide and growing group of partners in the public and private sectors, including business incubators, financing funds, chambers of commerce, companies and prestigious organizations locally, regionally and globally.
