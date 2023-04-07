Today’s report with i Covid weekly monitoring data in Italy of the control room of the Higher Institute of Health-Ministry of Health. It is “slightly decreasingweekly incidence nationally: 34 per 100,000 inhabitants (31 March – 6 April) against 37 per 100,000 inhabitants (24 – 30 March), underlines the report, which highlights how in the period 15-28 March, “theAverage Rt calculated on symptomatic cases was equal to 1 (range 0.93-1.08), a slight increase compared to the previous week and coinciding with the epidemic threshold”.

“The transmissibility index based on cases with hospitalization is instead slightly decreasing and just below the epidemic threshold: Rt=0.97 (0.92-1.02) on March 28 against Rt=1.01 (0. 96-1.06) to 21 March”, it reads.

As for the occupancy rate in intensive careunderlines the report, “is substantially stable at 0.9% (daily survey by the Ministry of Health on 6 April) against 0.8% (survey on 30 March). The employment rate in medical areas at a national level it is essentially stable at 3.8% (survey as at 6 April) against 4% (daily survey by the Ministry of Health as at 30 March)”.

A region, therefore, “is not assessable, and consequently equated to high risk. Three autonomous regions and provinces are at high risk due to multiple resilience alerts. Eight are at moderate risk, including three due to multiple resilience alerts, and nine are classified as low risk.”

“Fourteen regions and autonomous provinces report at least one resilience alert. Six regions report multiple resilience alerts”, concludes the report.